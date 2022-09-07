This is what the finished nativity manger scene looks like (characters coming). I am a few thousand dollars short of what I need to finish my project. After this funding is finished, I will give all the figures so everyone knows what it costs, what was taken in and where your monies went.
Please, one last push to finish this project. Just a gentle reminder that if you haven't given and you can find it in your heart to help finish this project, please drop your money off at the Bellevue State Bank and mark it Nativity Fund or mail it to Bellevue State Bank, 200 S 2nd Street, Bellevue, Iowa 52031.
