On Tuesday November 3, we finish the process of electing a new Sheriff. We have 2 good men that are running the gauntlet, hoping to make it through to the end and be the person we select.
In thinking about my choice and separating the two men attempting to come to a decision, I had to think about “What actually makes a good Sheriff?” In my research I found that there are many qualities needed to be an effective Sheriff.
The first and most important is being a good leader. To be a good leader, you have to be a good communicator. Positive communication with deputies, support services, the County Board, local police and fire services and the citizens of our county are all equally critical.
Other traits include integrity and sound moral character, common sense, and social perceptiveness (understanding of others reactions and why they react as they do). He/she must have attention to detail and effectively utilize critical thinking. This is the ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of possible solutions, conclusions, or approaches to problems. She/he must have stress tolerance (self-control and the capacity to stay calm) as well as good negotiation skills which helps to discuss and reconcile differences of opinion. These knowledge, skills and abilities represent important characteristics to consider before making your decision this election.
I am certain that both men (Brent Kilburg, and Steve Schroeder) share many of these attributes. Things like integrity and moral character are values I will NEVER suggest that either are absent of. Other attributes such as attention to detail, stress tolerance/self-control and negotiation skills are assets that I am certain that both gentlemen utilize in their respective jobs each and every day.
However, when looking at traits such as leadership, positive communication, social perceptiveness and the ability to work with diverse groups of people and agencies, I happen to believe that Brent Kilburg stands hands above. I am sure that Mr. Schroeder works well with outside agencies and has effective communication skills. However, I am absolutely certain that the lack of diversity of education, training, and experience gained in a single small county environment pales in comparison to the amount of training and past experience Brent has had if only because of his experience as a deputy sheriff. It simply is much greater considering the number and sheer range of assignments he has shown on his resume.
In various assignments, he has operated as: Undercover Narcotics Investigator, Emergency Services Team (EST/SWAT) Team Leader, Community Oriented Policing Officer (COPs), School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer (enduring new Deputies meet standards, policies, and procedures), Investigator, Evidence Technician, Defensive Tactics Instructor and DARE Officer. This depth of experience and training is quite unique, and this is just his civilian Law Enforcement experience.
To further set the two apart, I have to remind people of his long and varied military experience. I feel I am uniquely qualified to speak on this given my military experience over a 40 year period and having attained the highest enlisted rank possible in the United States Air Force. Certainly things in the Army are different. However regarding things like leadership and training/people development and communication opportunities this puts Brent heads above his competitor.
During his assignments while in Iraq and Afghanistan he was in charge of a company of over 75 individuals. Another assignment had him as the “Battle Captain” of the TOC (Tactical Operations Center) in which he managed 5 companies upward of 100 personnel. While performing this duty, he also served as the Battalion Public Affairs Officer. Among other duties he was responsible to coordinate with Governmental and Non-Governmental agencies including the US Embassy. He also coordinated with other countries representatives including the Iraqis, British and Macedonians.
Comments on his Military Evaluation Reports include such things as: “he is driven, aggressive, and a natural leader”, “demonstrates incredible mental and physical stamina in working on average 12-18 hours per day in order to ensure each mission is a success”, “his potential is unlimited and he should be given additional responsibilities and opportunities to excel”. On these evaluation reports, his superiors gave him only the highest marks for performance. His superiors clearly felt Brent was an exceptional performer.
Given all this difference of experience in so many vital areas and skill traits, I cannot help but believe that clearly Brent Kilburg is without a doubt, the most qualified for the position of Sheriff of Jackson County. Please Vote on Nov 3, and vote for Brent Kilburg.
Thank you
Terry Creegan, CMSgt USAF (ret)
Maquoketa
