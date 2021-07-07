A project that has consumed some hours of this winter and spring has involved helping curator Bonnie Mitchell, Don Wentworth, Rich Rockrohr, Bel Tubbs and a team of other volunteers at the Jackson County Historical Society compile and organize an electronic directory of members of the Jackson County Hall of Fame.
Our goal, now reached, was to assemble for each member a photo, dates of birth and death and a synopsis of the inductee’s accomplishments — a quick-reference source — on a computer monitor that visitors may browse through at the historical society’s museum at the fairgrounds. Information about the directory will be given at the historical society’s upcoming annual meeting on July 8.
To date, 99 people have been inducted into the Jackson County Hall of Fame since it was created in 1972. The criteria states that inductees “must have lived here for a time and made a significant and lasting contribution.” Members range from the earliest pre-statehood pioneers to a number of more contemporary inductees (my father included) whom I remember well. (The criteria also requires that nominees must have been deceased for at least 10 years.)
The project has been a labor of love, and a labor of learning. Among the names Rich assigned me, I researched and compiled summaries on the careers of whom my father often said were the four best businessmen of his era in Maquoketa, all self-made and none of whom ever finished high school. They were Ed Kirchhoff, Harris Penrose, Lige “Blondy” Rasmussen and J. J. Marousis.
Among inductees from earlier years, I knew that Ansel Briggs was Iowa’s first governor, that John Goodenow is considered the Father of Maquoketa, that Robert Millikan won the Nobel Prize in physics, and that Matthew Luckiesh was a pioneer in the development of electric lighting.
But I knew little or nothing of other early pioneers, such as Shadrach Burleson, who came to Jackson County in the late 1830s and was known as a hardworking and progressive farmer. He built an inn that served as a stagecoach stop and dance hall as well as a place for travelers to stay west of Maquoketa. People started referring to it as the “Buckhorn Inn” because of the many sets of antlers he hung about the door.
So that’s how the all-but-vanished settlement west of Maquoketa got its name. It once had a church, a rural school and the Buckhorn Creamery, a farmer cooperative that operated for many years until it was purchased by a larger dairy concern in the 1960s. Buckhorn butter was the preferred brand in our kitchen throughout my childhood.
But I waive mention of others to tell a bit about another early settler, Anson Harris Wilson. As we just celebrated the 245th anniversary of this nation’s founding this past weekend, it’s worth noting that it was Wilson who made and raised the first American flag ever unfurled in what was called the Maquoketa Valley. But that’s getting ahead of the story.
Wilson was born in 1816 on a farm in Ontario, Canada, about nine miles from Niagara Falls. His family dates back to colonial days. But being sympathetic to the English, the family moved from the United States to Canada before the War of 1812.
Anson grew to manhood there, working on the family farm. He left home in 1838 to make his own way and traveled with two friends, a two-horse team and wagon, crossing the St. Lawrence River back into the U.S. and separating from his friends when they found employment in Toledo, Ohio.
He came to Kalamazoo County, Michigan, where he stayed for a time and where three of his brothers and a friend caught up with him. Wanting to go farther west, the five set out in April of 1839, traveling on foot and taking a horse on which they carried their belongings. They explored “pretty thoroughly” through Michigan, Indiana and Illinois, “a large portion of the country through which they passed being trackless prairie or tangled forests, swimming or wading the river and experiencing almost incredible hardships and dangers,” author James Ellis relates in his 1910 History of Jackson County. “They wanted to find good farming land with good water and convenient to good timber and building stone.”
Arriving at Savanna, on the east bank of the Mississippi, the group wanted to cross the river into the Territory of Iowa. Unfortunately, the ferry boat was out of commission for repairs. The ferry operator told them, however, that if they could get their horse into his skiff — essentially, a rowboat — he would take them across.
“The horse went into the boat all right and it fell to Anse to sit in the bow of the boat and hold the horse to keep him quiet while the boat was being propelled across the stream, as any movement of the horse would be liable to capsize the boat,” Grace Holihan, a granddaughter of Wilson, wrote in a family history. “Even so, he was a bit uneasy when they pushed the skiff into the water and it only showed about three inches above the water. He said a silent prayer when they came to the open river and learned there were no islands and that they would have to go two miles downstream and one across before the shore could be reached at Sabula.”
“As they neared the shore at Sabula, they saw a sizeable crowd assembled, staring wide-eyed to see a horse in a boat. John Johnson had joined the crowd and exclaimed, ‘My God, has Gabriel blown his trumpet?’ Anson, a bit disgusted and still somewhat frightened, replied, ‘He can blow it till be blows his brains out, but I’ll never be caught in a boat of this kind with a horse, as long as I live.’”
The party soon came to the present site of Maquoketa, where they met John E. Goodenow. The date was April 12, 1839. They decided to stay.
“After a journey of more than fifteen hundred miles, occupying 60 days of continuous travel (much of it on foot), here the party found exactly what they were looking for, beautiful prairie land adjacent to a heavy body of timber with an abundance of pure water and fine quarries of building and limestone,” the 1910 history volume notes.
Wilson also relates how he spent several July 4 holidays after arriving in 1839. On his first Fourth of July, he spent the day by himself, as John Goodenow and the few other settlers having spent the day elsewhere. His second Fourth of July also was uneventful.
But the next Fourth of July, 1841, “was a day long to be remembered by the settlers in the Maquoketa Valley,” he writes. “Uncle Tommy Wright and I had talked about how we could get up a celebration.” They found a speaker to make an oration.
“The next thing of importance was a flag,” he recalled. “I went to Dubuque and got some white cotton cloth and some blue cotton cloth and some red paint to make the stripes with,” he wrote. Apparently there was no red cloth available.
“Uncle Tommy Wright and I cut it out and Aunt Rachael Wright sewed it together and we had a pretty respectable flag. That was the first flag ever raised in the Maquoketa Valley.” The account doesn’t say whether they were able to depict the 26 stars that were on the U.S. flag at that time, or just used a solid field of blue. Statehood for Iowa was still 5 1/2 years away.
Wilson goes on to describe preparations for an elaborate celebration that included a reading of the Declaration of Independence, selecting a marshal and a toastmaster for the day and finding someone to play the fife, and beat the snare drum and the bass drum. A white oak tree was cut down, trimmed and hauled to the celebration site.
“We soon had our pole up and flag flying, and I never saw a fairer day,” Wilson said. “The people came from far and near, the crowd being much larger than we expected. When the hour arrived, the marshal formed a grand procession, headed by the fife and drums…Scott Kirkpatrick was introduced as the orator of the day and talked for two hours, taking for his subject ‘The Declaration of Independence’ and a finer address was never made in the Maquoketa Valley.”
After the program, “the ladies brought out the baskets, and loaded the tables with the best the country afforded, and we enjoyed the day as only pioneers can enjoy an occasion of that kind.” After the banquet a toast was given for each of the original 13 states. “Nearly everyone present had an opportunity to give a toast, and a good many responded. That wound up the first Fourth of July celebration. Many of us met for the first time that day and some of us formed acquaintances that ripened into friendship that lasted through life.”
Wilson relates later in the history that he didn’t know what became of Jackson County’s first flag.
After working for John Goodenow for a year, he made a “prairie claim” to land and squatted there until it became available for purchase from the federal government in 1846. He built a cabin on the land. He also supported himself by digging wells, hiring out as a teamster to haul lumber and even forming a partnership with Jason Pangborn to make plows that would till the prairie soil.
He went back to Canada and married Martha Stimson in 1841. The returned to Jackson County by covered wagon, but she couldn’t withstand the rigors of pioneer life and died in 1847, leaving two daughters. In 1849 he married Marium Hanson and they had two children.
In 1860 he replaced the cabin with a two-story limestone house that stands today on Mary Ann Michel’s property, next to her banquet hall on 184th Avenue. The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
One more story about Anson illustrates some of the difficulties experienced in everyday life in those days. The first post office in the area was at Bridgeport, a mile northeast of Maquoketa. It was located on the north side of the Maquoketa River, which required people from Maquoketa to cross the river to get their mail. In those days, the mail was carried from Davenport to Dubuque on horseback. The carrier would ford the river at Bridgeport “when fordable.”
Wilson had heard that a letter for him had arrived at the Bridgeport post office and he set out on foot for Bridgeport.
“It was late in the fall and he found a thin crust of ice along the bank of the river. Despite the conditions, he was determined to get the letter and took his clothes off, fastened them into a bundle that he held above his head as he swam and waded to the other shore.
He then got dressed and went to the post office and asked for his letter. The letter was from Canada, and there was a charge of 25 cents for additional postage, and he didn’t have 25 cents. So he returned to Maquoketa without the letter,” according to the history.
“He went to his friend (John E.) Goodenow, nor could he help him for the reason that he had no money. Mr. Wilson then went to Shade Burleson, worked two days, took his pay in corn, sold the corn to the miller and got the money to pay the postage on the letter,” which he finally retrieved.
“The people of Maquoketa soon tired of swimming the river for mail, and set out to work to secure a post office,” Ellis’ history adds.
Wilson lived to the age of 90, dying in 1907. We can thank Anson Wilson for being an eyewitness to much of what we know today about the white settlement and early pioneer life of Jackson County. Having lived a long life and with mind and memory that remained sharp into old age, his recollections form the basis of much of James Ellis’ 1910 Jackson County History.
Descendants of Anson Wilson remain in Jackson County today. Jim and Steve Round are great-great-grandsons, along with their sister, Claudia, who lives in Oregon. Their late mom, Doris Round, was a great-granddaughter.
In her history, Grace Holihan notes some of the changes her grandfather had witnessed.
“He saw the Indians leave and watched the steady stream of covered wagons as they passed westward, the Pony Express, the stagecoaches, the coming of the railroad and automobiles, and the many changes in farm equipment. He saw a tiny settlement grow into a county seat with prosperous merchants and surrounded by thriving farms…”
Sometime, when you’ve got a little free time, it might be worthwhile to visit the museum check out the Hall of Fame directory at the museum and learn who were some of our forebears, who also saw the beauty of Jackson County and decided to call it home.
Historical Society to host annual meeting
Former Bellevue Herald-Leader editor Lowell Carlson will be the guest speaker at the Jackson County Historical Society’s annual meeting on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
Carlson will speak about the 175th anniversary of Iowa becoming a state (Bellevue was established in 1835, more than a decade before Iowa became a state in 1846, and was originally part of the ‘Wisconsin Territory).
The event will be held at the Jackson County Historical Museum, located at the county fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
