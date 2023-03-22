march madness court

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: A general view of the March Madness logo on center court is seen before the game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 Maddie Meyer

This time of the year, the phrase “March Madness” is everywhere, from pre-game shows to office pools. The words have become synonymous with college basketball, and have raked in cash for the NCAA.

Many believe the phrase has its origins in a coach from Illinois, though across the border, Hoosiers see it differently.