Homestead Studio & Gallery, five miles north of Bellevue on Highway 52, has announced it’s upcoming Fall Art Exhibition on Nov. 1, 2 & 3. The public is invited to an opening reception Friday night from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and to visit on the weekend from noon to 4 p.m.
The title of the show is “The Flowers & the Trees” and the artwork of Theresa Ganzer-Blitgen (also the gallery owner and operator) will be featured, along with the work of photographer, Chris Cornelius. Her studio is called C2 Images and is located in rural Jackson County. She is making her public debut with images elegantly mounted on panels that depict close range studies of flowers. Theresa has new pastel chalk drawings and some past works that answer to the tree portion of the show’s theme.
The two have also collaborated…a drawing rendered in pastel by Theresa and based on a photo by Chris will be displayed side by side.
The flowers and the trees will be complemented by handcrafted quilts made by Jennie Ganzer and sewn totes and purses by Betty Paulsen, both Iowan seamstresses. In addition to it’s opening night reception on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-8 pm, Homestead Studio and Gallery will be participating in The Scenic Art Loop over the weekend, Nov. 2 and 3 from noon to 4 pm. This self-guided driving tour produced by ARRT, (All River Roads Talent), showcases galleries, wineries and eateries based in the Driftless Region. Potter’s Mill’s A Corner To Fill is also a destination.
For more details see, www.ScenicArt Loop.com.
