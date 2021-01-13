I enjoyed reading Geoffrey Kaiser’s column in the Dec. 31 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader. In his letter, he talks about the old song Auld Lang Syne.
I recall my father singing it, and I recall singing it at his funeral in 1976. He was a soldier, D-Day 1944, and on into Europe with the 30th Infantry Division. I’m sure his singing it ever after in our Miles, Iowa, farm house was more to him than just a pretty tune.
I cherish it as the years go by, and I thank Geoffrey for giving a historical context to a song whose tune and words bring sustenance to our old hearts and hope to our young hearts as we see the New Year in.
Laurel Gruhn
Clinton, Iowa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.