I enjoyed reading Geoffrey Kaiser’s column in the Dec. 31 issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.  In his letter, he talks about the old song Auld Lang Syne.

I recall my father singing it, and I recall singing it at his funeral in 1976.   He was a soldier, D-Day 1944, and on into Europe with the 30th Infantry Division.   I’m sure his singing it ever after in our Miles, Iowa, farm house was more to him than just a pretty tune.

I cherish it as the years go by, and I thank Geoffrey for giving a historical context to a song whose tune and words bring sustenance to our old hearts and hope to our young hearts as we see the New Year in.

Laurel Gruhn

Clinton, Iowa