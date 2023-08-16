Last year, during the final weeks of summer (August 1-September 4, 2022), there were 40 traffic fatalities in Iowa; 30% of those fatalities were alcohol/drug related*.

To prevent future tragedies, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with law enforcement (including Bud Schroeder and the Bellevue Police Department) to decrease impaired driving. August 18- September 4, agencies across the state will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement project. You’ll see officers working together during this time to take drunk/drugged drivers off the road. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of summer, make sure you plan to do it safely.