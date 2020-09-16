Citizens of Jackson County,
In less than two months, you will have the opportunity to decide on new leadership at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
I am writing you today supporting Steve Schroeder to be that new leader. I have known Steve for many years through working cross-jurisdictional cases.
I have always found Steve to have sound judgement, and a demonstrable a sense of duty to the people of Jackson County. I believe Steve learned much of his common-sense leadership style from retiring Sheriff Russ Kettmann. These two men were instrumental in developing collaborative relationships with their surrounding agencies.
As a law enforcement officer, having confidence in those you are assisting (or assisting you) because you trust in their training, experience and leadership is an invaluable thing. I have that confidence in Steve Schroeder.
I encourage the people of Jackson County to vote for Steve Schroeder for Sheriff on November 3. He is the leader you need to guide the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office into the next decade.
Joseph L. Kennedy, Sheriff
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
