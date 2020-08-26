We want to recognize our members who retired this year after giving 10 or more years of service to the Bellevue EMS service.
Dennis Ernst retired after 34 years.
Becky Giesemann retired after 21-plus years.
Tricia Steines retired after 20-plus years.
Kim Ethington retired after 17-plus years.
Please join us in thanking these people for all their years of service (over 92 years total).
Due to this Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to throw a public reception event at this time.
The next time you see them, however, please offer them a verbal ‘thank you.’ (Sorry, no hugs during the social distancing times, hopefully later).
Max Reed and all your
friends and partners at Bellevue EMS
