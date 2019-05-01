On May 27, 2019 at noon a dream for Jackson County will come true. Jackson County Veterans Memorial Park will have a dedication ceremony on East Jefferson Street in Maquoketa. This dream started 5 years ago with Bobby Johnson the owner of the lot where the Memorial Park is located. His dream was to have a Park Dedicated to his nephew SSG Donald Griffith and CPL Zach Reiff whom gave the ultimate sacrifice and all Veterans of Jackson County whom has provided our freedom. Bobby is no longer with us here on earth but his dream lives on and the park will open.
It has been a privilege working on this park with a band of brothers and sisters some veterans and others that just wanted to pitch in for this worthy cause. I am amazed of the Love Jackson County has shown for our Veterans. Your support has kept this dream alive. I am proud to be a citizen of this great county.
Thank you Jackson County
John Williams
Andrew AMVET
