Hello Bellevue Citizens.
I want to give an update on the Nativity Fund for the City of Bellevue. Thanks for all of you who have given so far.
As of February 8, we now have $2,385 in the account. We are a ways from the $6,000 that I would really like to raise.
My plans are to order the Nativity Set as soon as we get the monies and if we get extra, I would like to get a price for the background or the stable to put behind it or around it. I have someone in mind that I think would build something, but that’s down the road. I would like this to be a ‘wow-factor’ when entering Bellevue.
If I could ask if everyone, who has not given yet, give $10, that should be a reachable number to get the set ordered. Money can be given to Bellevue State Bank, Nativity Fund
I’d like to order the nativity statues this summer, because the way things are going, it may take awhile to receive. Please, let’s get this accomplished. A big thank you in advance.
Gail Michels
Bellevue
