Hey, Iowans! It is time to plan your vote for November. Of course, the first rule is: Do not vote for any Republicans. Why? This is the party that wants to make abortion illegal in all fifty states. Senator Lindsey Graham (R) is proposing just such a law.
Republicans should not take the place of doctors; abortion is a medical matter, not political. Most Republicans know nothing about reproduction, once the release of sperm has happened. There is much more to bringing a baby into the world than that, and Republicans should butt out of making medical decisions because they are not medical professionals.
According to Chief Justice Clarence Thomas, the Republican majority on the Supreme Court (not doctors, either) is also planning to take away more long-standing rights, like the right to use birth control. Congress needs to stop this. If Republicans win, you can kiss your birth control pills good-bye.
Do not believe Iowa Republicans are worthy. Here are some examples:
Don’t vote for Kim Reynolds (R). Why? She wants to defund public schools and give the money to private schools through her voucher plan. Also, don’t forget that she took $448,448.86 from the federal Covid Relief Fund and used it to pay her staff salaries. According to the State Auditor, she has not paid it back. Those tax dollars were supposed to help Iowa citizens going through a rough time.
Don’t vote for good old Chuck Grassley (R) for U.S> Senate. Grassley sided with the Supreme Court when they overturned Roe v. Wade, thus endangering women’s and babies’ healthcare. The anti-abortion Supreme Court majority are not doctors, either. Grassley has accepted more than $226,000 from the NRA which might explain his reluctance to support gun reform legislation. His reluctance puts all school children at risk of being shot to death in their classroom.
More locally, don’t vote for Steve Bradley (R) for House District 66. Bradley voted in favor of amending the Iowa State Constitution so as to repeal a woman’s right to an abortion. He has received a grade of 92% from the NRA . He is anti-abortion and wants no restrictions on gun ownership. So when you see a teenager strutting down School Street with an AR-15, know that Steve Bradley is ok with that. Should this right-wing radical be in office?
Vote for Democrats! Lives depend upon it.
