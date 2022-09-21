Hey, Iowans!  It is time to plan your vote for November.  Of course, the first rule is: Do not vote for any Republicans.  Why?  This is the party that wants to make abortion illegal in all fifty states.  Senator Lindsey Graham (R) is proposing just such a law.

Republicans should not take the place of doctors; abortion is a medical matter, not political.  Most Republicans know nothing about reproduction, once the release of sperm has happened.  There is much more to bringing a baby into the world than that, and Republicans should butt out of making medical decisions because they are not medical professionals.  