I don't know about you, but I would really miss my local post office if it were taken away. However, that is precisely what the Trump Administration is proposing to do. Of course, it all has to do with the upcoming presidential election. No post office, no mail-in ballots.
A vote by mail bill has passed the House of Representatives and now goes to the Senate. Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate, may block this bill and refuse to bring it to a vote. He has already blocked nearly 400 bills that have already been passed by the House. So, half of Congress is working, the Democratic House, while the Republican Senate is sitting on their hands.
If you want to save the Post Office and be allowed to vote by mail, please contact your Iowa Senators: Chuck Grassley 319-363-6832 and Joni Ernst 202-224-3254 and tell them you want to keep your post office and you want to be able to mail in your vote.
Here in the Iowa legislature we have also seen an effort by Republicans (Roby Smith, R, Davenport) to hinder voting by mail. Voters should contact their area Senator (here in northeast Iowa it is Carrie Koelker (R Dyersville) 563-590-5975, and tell her she should check with her voters before voting to restrict their voting rights. She has already done that by voting for HF2486.
In this time in Iowa with the threat of the coronavirus increasing every day, voting by mail has become a serious health issue as we try to avoid congregating with other people at the polls.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.