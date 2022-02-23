I am writing to you from the vocabulary desk to remember and honor some dear, dear friends, words that gave me a job for 35 years.
I apologize in advance if you detect a tone of cynicism in all this. After all, a lot of these words helped pay my salary for over three decades, put food on the table and bought shoes for three children.
In full disclosure though, I am among the guilty who helped kill whatever meaning was “literally” left in such words as “iconic” and “breathtaking” when describing tourism destinations and events. Another casualty is the vastly overworked word “discover.”
In all my years of traveling I have never witnessed a tourist passed out at a scenic viewpoint due to lack of oxygen for having their breath taken by simply looking at the landscape.
When I was at a loss for words, those like “relatively” and “approximately” stepped up to bail me out, to express such broad meaning that virtually every reader could understand my intent when I used words like “literally” and “unique.”
There are words like “disgruntled” and the impossible to resist “irregardless.” When “regardless” will do just fine in standard practice, this variant somehow appears in its place. It is tantamount to shooting a windmill vane twice when once will do nicely, irregardless or not.
When you think about it, how many times can you witness the iconic and not have it become the expected, the familiar? And who has ever seen a person who was just “gruntled” about something?
The terms “homemade” and “homestyle” were the first to go for me, to lose their meaning on food labels and cafe menus, roadside signs and in publications as their products aged in the marketplace.
Oh, there might have been a grain of truth or authenticity in the beginning with someone’s enterprising home food business run out of the kitchen. There might have been an actual woman in a house dress and print apron who developed a recipe that was shelved as companies ramped up production to supply a mass market.
Words come and go, some within the span of a generation. No one I know ever says “dadio” any longer but they constantly overuse the phrase “you know” and “you know what I mean?” In rural Iowa not that many people even understand what it means to “do a solid” for someone, but we still talk about something being “cool.”
Listen next time when you watch television or listen to the radio as someone is interviewed — keep an ear cocked for the word “absolutely.” It is absolutely the most overused word in broadcasting, right up there with “approximately” in print journalism.
As a reporter, a columnist and editorial writer during four decades in print I can tell you I’ve made every mistake in the book, at least twice. I even managed to drop the “s” in the word “horse” describing a wealthy ranch and business owner in the little Texas Panhandle town where I started in the business. My publisher was aghast, the powerful local land baron was amused. I kept my job.
Now that smart phones and emailing and texting rule the known world of communication a whole other, parallel, universe of language has evolved.
The long life of words, even those we insist on overusing, can be, if not “iconic” then at least misleading unless you know some history.
For example, the word “naughty” is widely understood, especially in connection with describing a child’s behavior. But back in the 1300s the word meant nothing of the kind. Then, to be naughty was to be without possessions, as in naught, or none. Like little tectonic plates, words thought to be well anchored in their meaning simply begin to drift off, evolving into something different as they go through time and changing circumstances.
The same with the wandering meaning of the simple word “nice” which today is almost damnation by faint praise. Five centuries of using the word has seen it go from meaning someone was ignorant in Anglo-Norman times to “attentive” and “precise distinctions.” Now it means to be agreeable and pleasant, almost enough to make you want to fight someone.
But I am drifting myself. I still haven’t gotten over the death of “homemade” even though I have been eating McDonald’s fast food in every state I’ve traveled in. I am writing this column on a laptop computer that barely weighs two pounds, not an Underwood typewriter heavy as a cement block and happy for it. Progress? I certainly hope so.
The street, films and now, of course, social media, have hustled the introduction of words into the vacuum of obsolete and meaningless terms. No one is threatened with being “horsewhipped” or “whipped with a hickory stick” anymore but we’ve moved on to even more violent terms.
