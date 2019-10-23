I was recently made aware of a letter to the editor in which my response was requested to help clear up some misunderstandings about the Green Island Wildlife Area. I am happy to help. In an effort to clearly address the questions/issues that were raised, I will restate those questions/comments and follow them with the answer.
Question from Reader: [Flooding has had a major impact on the area]. However, the entire area except for Brown’s Lake is surrounded and protected from the river by a dike system. How did the water get in? I don’t understand how flooding on the Mississippi could have much of an effect on the area within the dike unless it has suffered failures of which I am not aware. Surely the tubes going to the river were closed so as not to allow the river water in.
My Answer: Heavy rains and flooding were severe enough this year that the entire bottoms were affected, regardless of the levee. The earthen levee is not a waterproof barrier against floodwater. Water does seep through the levee and eventually seek to level itself out. Levees and dikes should be thought of as providing a time lag to the effects of flooding, depending on flood duration and stage. A short-term flood on the river might cause minimal rise to the water inside Green Island. A season-long flood typically results in season long high water in the marsh. We cannot open the gates to let water out when the river is too high, and we do not have the ability to pump water out of the impoundment with the permanent pump system. When the river stage is so high that we overtop the levee (as we did this spring) the resulting flooding inside the levee is a foregone conclusion. It should also be known that the area continually receives direct inputs from the surrounding watershed. Heavy rain results in water entering Green Island from drainage ditches, runoff, direct precipitation, and similar inputs. The water influx on the inside of the levee is an important factor to water levels and overall management of the area.
Question from Reader: Another point on water levels, with duck season right around the corner, the water inside the dike is currently extremely low. Perhaps the plan is to raise the water at the last minute and that’s fine. If not, this may come as a nasty early-morning surprise to hunters who assumed with the high water on the Mississippi there would be plenty of water to float their boats in Green Island.
My Answer: The water was actually high at the time of this comment. The water has been well above normal within Green Island the entire year, and currently remains that way. It might be worth noting here, that in a “normal” year the DNR is required to hold water at or below certain levels during certain times of the year to abide by drainage district requirements. So in a non-flood year, maintaining lower water levels is not only good for the marsh, it is legally required.
The letter went on to discuss the author’s opinions of a general decline in the quality of duck hunting due to the large “reserve” on the wildlife area. The narrative hints at some confusion between the waterfowl refuge within the wildlife area and the larger Canada goose closed zone that encompasses the entire Green Island bottoms and surrounding lands. However, I believe the comments were mostly concerned with the waterfowl refuge, which is closed from September 1 through the final day of the duck season each year. The refuge is considered a permanent feature and an important part of the waterfowl management plan at Green Island. It provides waterfowl security during migration, which typically helps attract larger numbers of waterfowl to the area. Based on my interactions with hunters over the years, I would say a majority support having a refuge on the area because they understand the benefits that a large refuge provides. Waterfowl movements to and from the refuge provide hunting opportunity on nearby lands and waters.
Waterfowl hunting and wildlife area management are both topics that often inspire impassioned discussions. I am happy to discuss these topics further with anyone who has an interest. I can be contacted by telephone at 563-357-2035; by email at curt.kemmerer@dnr.iowa.gov; or by office appointment.
Curt Kemmerer
Natural Resources Biologist
Iowa DNR
