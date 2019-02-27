Jackson County residents should rally to keep a generous man’s dream from being destroyed.
In 2014 Robert Martin donated 273 acres to Jackson County Conservation, as his last will and testament states, for “the erection of improvements to make the property suitable for young people in scouting programs, the development of a public campground, and similar improvements and developments.”
The Jackson County Conservation Board has requested a general fund loan from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors of an amount “Not to exceed $2.5 Million dollars to build the campground and four cabins at Prairie Creek Recreation Area.” The General Fund Loan is a bond loan from a financial institution that will simply pass through the counties’ general fund. It does not use taxpayer money for this project.
Whether Jackson county residents realize it or not, we live in an area that is some of the most beautiful in Iowa. It attracts tourists, many of whom have RVs, campers and boats, and who come here to enjoy camping, biking, paddling, and hiking. And spend money.
But we are seriously deficient in available camping sites.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to approve this loan. They will meet on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse. Please attend to encourage them to vote for progress for Jackson County and to recognize the generous gift from Robert Martin of 273 acres for this purpose.
You can also contact the Board of Supervisors:
• Mike Steines, 563-212-5125; 36746 Bellevue Cascade Road, Bellevue, Iowa 52031
• Jack Willey, 563-652-2318; 315 Eddy Place, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060
• Larry McDevitt, 319-541-6357; 3183 223rd Avenue, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue
