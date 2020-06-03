With so many services available online through my Social Security, signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home.  With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

• Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;

• Check the status of your Social Security application;

• Review your work history; and

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most States).

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;

• Set up or change your direct deposit;

• Change your address;

• Request a replacement Medicare card; and

• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice.  Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.

Let your friends and family know that they can create a my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Michelle Bell

Social Security in Dubuque, IA