The Maquoketa Sentinel-Press will receive a Friend of the First Amendment Award from the Iowa Freedom of Information Council later this month.
Publisher Trevis Mayfield is one of three 2019 recipients of the recognition, which is given each year in memory of longtime Iowa Press Association and Iowa Daily Press Association journalist Harrison “Skip” Weber.
The Sentinel-Press is owned by Sycamore Media, which is also the parent company of the Observer in DeWitt and the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Mayfield, owner of Sycamore Media since 2014, has shown that important public accountability reporting can be done effectively even with a small news staff, the council said.
Mayfield and his staff used Iowa’s public records law to press government officials for answers when a local prosecutor was let off with a misdemeanor ticket after she and her boyfriend were drinking alcohol while she drove. Public questions arose when it became known that a law officer had driven the prosecutor back to Maquoketa where she spent the night in her office in the courthouse. Adding to the questions were the decisions by some officials to withhold body camera and dash camera videos of the incident and inaccurate public statements about what transpired.
Mayfield’s strong columns and editorials focused on the importance of government officials making the videos public to put to rest questions about whether the prosecutor received preferential treatment because she works closely with law officers.
“This award belongs to our entire staff,” Mayfield said. “Everyone in our organization has contributed to this ongoing effort one way or another. Elected and appointed officials are accountable to no one but the public, and it’s a fundamental part of a newspaper’s job to do its best to keep them informed, no matter the size of the community.”
Also being recognized are Brian Cooper, the longtime editor of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Through the years, Cooper has been one of Iowa’s leading voices on the important role public access to government records and meetings plays in our democracy and in ensuring government accountability.
Cooper is a past president of the Iowa FOI Council and is a longtime member of the government relations committee of the Iowa Newspaper Association. He also has been the Iowa Supreme Court’s designated coordinator for cameras in northeast Iowa courtrooms for many years. Cooper is retiring in November after 33 years with the Telegraph Herald, including 30 years as its executive editor.
Gina Colbert, a resident of Columbus, Georgia, has become a passionate and articulate voice for public accountability following the shooting death of her daughter in 2015 by a Burlington police officer. Autumn Steele, then 34, was fatally wounded after Officer Jesse Hill was dispatched to the Steele home to investigate an argument between Steele and her husband, Gabriel. Colbert pressed for public release of the video from the body camera worn by Hill.
The three will be honored during the Sept. 26 awards banquet at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Des Moines.
The featured speaker at the dinner will be a transplanted Iowan, Jenna Johnson, a White House reporter for the “Washington Post.” Her parents own and publish the “Kalona News.”
The Iowa FOI Council’s Friend of the First Amendment Award has been presented annually since 2001.
