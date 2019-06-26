For those that have not attended a country music jam at the KC hall, you have missed out on some great local musicians performing, and a lot of fun. But for the Jam that was held on June 12, 2019 there was also an opportunity to help out the ServeHaiti charity that is coordinated locally by Cindy and Dave Broders.
At the June 12 jam, over 100 people from our community turned out to listen to the music provided by Ray Theisen and his band, and we raised $1,750 to donate to ServeHaiti on that night. A fund raiser like this says a lot about our community, from the generosity of the people that came to listen and donate money, to the time donated by Ray Theisen and the other local musicians that turn out month after month to play at the KC hall.
For those that do not know, the country music jam nights are organized by Ray Theisen, who participated in such music get together’s while Wintering in Arizona in years past. Ray & Doris no longer go to Arizona during the Winter months, so they adopted the music jam concept here so musicians had a place to get together and have fun playing, and for us to have fun listening.
Ray Theisen lives and breathes country music, 24/7/365 days a year. And his love for music has resulted in him donating so much of his time and talent entertaining others in our community for many years, and inspired so many other local musicians to join him on jam nights. Every month we have anywhere from 15 to 25 musicians show up to play and sing, all because of Rays influence.
There are usually more Sieverdings than you can count on both hands that come to play, plus Medingers, Benders, Haywards, Theisens, Kaisers, and so many other locals that come, and last but not least Sandy Manuel from Maquoketa. Sandy used to play drums in the Roy Orbison band years ago.
So, let’s all raise a glass to Ray and Doris Theisen, pretty sure Ray won’t be too bashful to join us, and thank Ray for sharing his love in our community. We are all very fortunate to have him, as we are also lucky to have people like Cindy and Dave Broders who devote their time to a great organization like ServeHaiti.
Knights of Columbus
Bellevue Council 1354
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.