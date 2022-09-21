The feature on the history of the Bellevue Comet Football team entitled ‘50 Years of Football’ printed last month contained an error in the caption of the original 1972 football team. We incorrectly identified the team manager as Greg Goetz, It should have been Craig Goetz. We apologize for the error.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 78%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:49:19 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:49 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa is the most Midwestern of places
- Drama over new soccer program continues
- Jeanette Catherine Gruhn
- Welcome Center will be sold
- Allen E. Kilburg, 89
- CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Franken poll shows him within 4 points of Grassley
- Bernard "Bernie, Bern" F. Kuhlmann
- Maquoketa Theisen’s store robbed for third time this year
- Dale Ambrosy, 57
- Intoxicated man arrested after pointing gun at Jackson Co. deputy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.