The B&C Lawn Care advertisement in last week’s Fall Home Improvement section incorrectly listed Corey Driscoll as a contact for the business. Driscoll is now affiliated with K&K Lawn Care. We apologize for the error.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:59:37 AM
- Sunset: 06:42:02 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
.HERE IS A RIVER FLOOD UPDATE FOR PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TODAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS BASTEN ROAD IN EAST DUBUQUE. &&
Weather Alert
.UPDATE FOR THE MAQUOKETA RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MAQUOKETA RIVER NEAR MAQUOKETA. * UNTIL FRIDAY. * AT 3:15 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 24.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 26.6 FEET FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY. * IMPACT, AT 26.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. SIGNIFICANT AGRICULTURAL FLOODING AND INCREASING IMPACTS ON THE CITY OF MAQUOKETA. &&
