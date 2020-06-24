In the wake of the spread of COVID-19, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce created a promotion to get the community to shop local and support our Chamber member’s businesses.
“We must band together as a community, to keep all of our local businesses in business during this trying time, “said Carrie Weaver “Providing a 20% discount to our community is one way the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce is helping businesses to continue their operations.” .
The Chamber Bucks Promotion offered $10 free with a purchase of $50 in Chamber Bucks. The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce helped generate over $30,000 with the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce donating over $7,500 to the program.
The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to continue to look local first.
Our small businesses are the heartbeat to our community and need your help to bounce back from this pandemic.
For more information on Chamber Bucks contact the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce at 563-872-5830 or chamber@bellevueia.com.
Carrie Weaver
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce
