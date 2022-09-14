Constitution Week was initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955 and in 1956, Constitution Week was officially declared by President Eisenhower.
The purpose of Constitution Week is to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution and is celebrated on September 17th every year as that is the anniversary of its signing in 1787 during the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. Constitution Week is September 17th to the 23rd.
DAR Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. is the only structure dedicated to the U.S. Constitution. The inscription on the pediment reads, “Constitution Hall, a memorial to that immortal document, the Constitution of the United States, in which are incorporated the principles of freedom, equality and justice for which our forefathers strove.”
The Preamble to the Constitution:
We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect Union establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation across America.
Lawrence Van Hook Chapter DAR
