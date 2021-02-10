I wanted to compliment the staff at the courthouse for the updated web design for our county offices. I went online to print out my absentee ballot request for the special countywide election for the jail on March 2 and was pleasantly surprised. It was quite easy to navigate, and well designed.
If you have not had the chance to check it out, do so. It is easy to find the YouTube channel to watch the supervisors’ meetings either in real time or view at your leisure. The icons are easily identified to find your way through the offices.
I don’t know who spearheaded this update but thank you for making it easier for the citizens in Jackson County to connect with our county government.
Sincerely,
Monica J. McHugh
Zwingle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.