Dear People of Bellevue and the surrounding area,
This community can and does come together to do amazing work in the world! On behalf of all of the Churches of Bellevue, I would like to thank so many of you for the outpouring of generosity and joy as we gathered on Nov. 24 for our traditional Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service. Together, approximately 120 people packaged 10,242 meals in less than an hour! Each meal cost 30 cents, meaning we needed to raise over $3,000 to pay for them! The Outreach Program will see to it that these meals will be delivered throughout our country to places experiencing natural disasters or crisis and are in need of extra food. People donated their time, their money, their prayers and their excitement to this community project. I really hope that this type of work can become a new tradition as part of our standing tradition! There were also civic groups who donated generously to this project.
Thank you so much to the following groups who collectively donated over half of the funds needed to pay for the meals:
The Bellevue Masons
The Bellevue Rotary Club
The Bellevue Lions Club
The Bellevue Bread Basket
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue
After the meals were packaged and loaded onto the Outreach Program’s truck, we gathered to worship. Under the direction of Mary Reed, our ecumenical choir blessed us with two beautiful musical selections. We heard a message of Good News delivered to us by Father Dennis Miller, and to prayers of blessing for the meals we packaged, for those who would receive the meals, and for our community prayed by Pastor Paul Gammelin.
In gratitude and hope that we continue to work together to reduce hunger in our world,
Pastor Shannon Witt
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa
