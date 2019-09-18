I am irritated and annoyed with the extended media coverage and opinions of the assistant County Attorney situation and the Sheriff’s department. Overkill might be a better term to use.
I really don’t think a new jail bond issue will ever pass at any figure or location until the situation with our Assistant County Attorney is satisfactorily resolved, forgotten about and trust restored in our Sheriff’s Department. We have a fine and dedicated Sheriff’s Department. Let’s commend them for their trusted service not criticize them. I would hope that there are others that share my thoughts.
Norman Kennedy
Maquoketa
