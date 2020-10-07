The purpose of this letter is to clear up some questions/concerns about nepotism within the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as this seems to be a hot topic and concern coming up for the fast approaching election.
I want to start off by saying that I respect both Steve Schroeder’s and Brent Kilburg’s years of service in law enforcement and military service. When Corey Kettmann tested with the Sheriff’s Office, I also tested. Corey and I were the only two certified candidates that passed both the POST exam and physical fitness test. Corey scored higher on the POST exam and I scored higher on the physical fitness test. Corey had approximately 12 years of law enforcement experience at the time of testing while I had just a year and a half and had just graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
After the testing was complete, I received a professional and sincere phone call from Sheriff Russ Kettmann. Sheriff Kettmann advised me that the board of supervisors voted to hire Corey. Sheriff Kettmann thanked me for applying/testing and reassured me to be patient. After I received the call from Sheriff Kettmann, I immediately called Corey and congratulated him on getting the position. I knew from working and speaking with Corey prior to testing that he wanted the position as badly as I did.
By definition nepotism is the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs. My stance is that the hiring of Corey was not nepotism but rather the hiring of a qualified and more experienced applicant that was the best for the current job opening.
Previous Sheriff Bob Lyons hired both current Sheriff Kettmann and Chief Deputy Schroeder several years prior to them becoming family by marriage therefore by definition nepotism does not apply to this situation either.
I understand people feel that since there are relatives within the Sheriff’s Office that this means they hire family over other candidates. However, what if the current Sheriff deputies happened to be the most qualified out of the applicant pool at their time of hire and later became related by marriage instead?
Adam Herrig
Marion, IA
