A city-owned swimming pool is a major asset to the community. It also shows tourists and potential new residents the pride and commitment of the community’s residents that they believe their substantial investment in the community showcases their commitment to the community of Bellevue.
As a community attraction, the city-owned pool provides control of the costs, management of the personnel and safety for your youth who are the typical summer users. It is equally important that travel to and from the pool is done within the community’s streets where Bellevue’s police department and public works employees can ensure a safe environment.
We replaced our pool in Guttenberg three years ago. Ours too was aging and showing signs of high maintenance and inadequate amenities. We now have a first-class pool and we are building other amenties around the pool as well.
I would encourage residents and the City Council to keep a city-owned pool under control of and within the community.
Bill Frommelt
Mayor of Guttenberg
