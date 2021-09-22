Tuesday, September 28, will be National Voter Registration Day. National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Our citizen’s ability to vote to choose our leaders defines us for the rest of the world.
Bellevue’s recognition of this event will be held at the Bellevue Public Library on Tuesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. If you are registering for the first time, you need to bring proof of your current address, e.g. a utility bill.
For more information, call the Jackson County Auditor’s Office 563-652-3144.
Marilyn Schroeder
Bellevue
