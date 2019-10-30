Did you know that our body produces Cannaboid (CBD)? Yes, that’s right! Our body has something called an Endocannabinoid system (ECS) which is also known as “the survival system”. Our ECS regulates everything from rest and relaxation to digestion to inflammation to organ and muscle performance, basically everything in our body that is connected to our brain and central nervous system. The ECS produces CBD which stimulates responses to naturally reduce aches, pains, improve mobility, flexibility, even moods, headaches, and sleep. If this is true, then you might be asking yourself, “Is my ECS even working?” Or maybe you are wondering, “If my body produces CBD why do some tell me this is a controlled substance and I could lose my job if I am using a CBD supplement?”
According to Quest Diagnostics Director of Science and Technology, Barry Sample, "If the product contains only CBD and has had the THC removed, then an individual being tested would not be expected to test positive for marijuana or marijuana metabolite." In other words, drug tests screen for THC, not CBD.
There is a lot of confusion about CBD supplements. Some are using a knock-off brand and some are choosing to not use it out of fear of being drug-tested. I don’t want you to end up in the news. Do your research or contact someone you trust to research a supplement for you. Attend seminars about the topic. Be educated. Be safe.
Paulette Wagner
Bellevue
Commented
