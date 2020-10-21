Having read in our local newspaper about the $4 million wrongful death settlement in the Drew Edwards case, I sought more information about what Maquoketa and Jackson County law enforcement could have done — or not done — to warrant a multimillion-dollar settlement.
After going online to read the details of Iowa Court Case No. 2:19-CV-1028 and watching the police video, I agree that the handling of the call by law enforcement was problematic. Although Mr. Edwards was not following police demands and drugs were found to be a contributing factor in the incident, it was clear from the video that the police were in no danger. Mr. Edwards’ life did not need to end at the hands of police on June 15, 2019.
Were a similar event to occur today, our area could become a hot spot for violence.
I urge the voters of Jackson County to read the court case details and watch the police video — and then to vote for Brent Kilburg as Jackson County’s new sheriff in the upcoming election. We need a sheriff and a team that will act responsibly.
Bruce Droessler
Maquoketa, Ia 52060
