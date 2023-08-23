If you are searching the market for a new puppy, you absolutely need to avoid social media or any online ads, as way to locate your newest fur baby. A Dewitt woman paid $300 to learn this lesson and considers herself lucky the lesson didn’t cost a great deal more.
In this case, Marti (this is an alias, folks) wanted a Goldendoodle puppy. She saw ads on Facebook featuring this breed for sale, complete with photographs. She sent messages through Facebook to the advertisers, who described their operation as based in Indiana. They agreed on a sale price of $1,000 and demanded an immediate down payment of $300. And they wanted payment made through a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay. Marti made the payment. She received an official looking contract emailed to her. They arranged to meet at a midpoint between Dewitt and Indianapolis for the handover.
Very soon afterward, Marti received a phone call from the breeder. He wanted more money sent to pay for a veterinary examination, before traveling with the dog. This change in plans aroused Marti’s suspicions. Using online searches, she saw previous complaints of fraud made against the same breeder. Marti contacted the veterinary clinic the breeder named, and learned they never heard of the breeder. Marti demanded her money back and heard not a word further from the breeder.
The Better Business Bureau estimates eighty percent of online postings offering pets for sale are bogus. The Humane Society of the United States posts on their website, “If you buy a puppy online, it’s very likely you’re getting scammed.” There are a number of warning signs you can ferret out to evaluate the legitimacy of puppy breeders. But when you know right out of the chute there is an eighty percent chance you’ re dealing with a crook, do you need to go much deeper with your investigation?
So where can you go to find a legitimate source for a dog or cat? Your first stop should be your local shelter. Even if you are looking for a specific breed, the shelter is a great first option, with one out of every four dogs in U.S. shelters being a purebred. Check out breed rescue groups for a larger selection of animals of a certain type.
Don’t pay for vet benefits
Congress passed the PACT Act and the president signed it into law in August 2022. The new law expanded veterans benefits to veterans and service members exposed to toxic substances and burn pits. Eligible veterans need to submit applications to receive these benefits from the Veterans Administration. And that’s where scammers are trying to get a cut. Avoid them.
Commercials on TV or social media are broadcast about veterans’ health conditions possibly caused by exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The ads offer “help” to file a claim. But the help comes with a catch. The help charges a fee, or a percentage of the benefits you get.
The truth is, you don’t need to pay to apply for any veterans’ benefits, and free assistance is available in navigating the filing process. If you’re a veteran eligible for PACT Act benefits, stay away from anyone wanting paid for filing. The VA maintains lists of accredited representatives who make these filings for free. They include our county veteran’s affairs staff, and staff from veterans’ organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
Don’t call a number you saw on an infomercial, or respond to some Facebook ad, if you want VA benefits. We have honest people locally here who want to help out for free.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, (563) 242-9211 extension 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
