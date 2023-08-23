If you are searching the market for a new puppy, you absolutely need to avoid social media or any online ads, as way to locate your newest fur baby. A Dewitt woman paid $300 to learn this lesson and considers herself lucky the lesson didn’t cost a great deal more.

In this case, Marti (this is an alias, folks) wanted a Goldendoodle puppy. She saw ads on Facebook featuring this breed for sale, complete with photographs. She sent messages through Facebook to the advertisers, who described their operation as based in Indiana. They agreed on a sale price of $1,000 and demanded an immediate down payment of $300. And they wanted payment made through a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay. Marti made the payment. She received an official looking contract emailed to her. They arranged to meet at a midpoint between Dewitt and Indianapolis for the handover.