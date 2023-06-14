I am tempted to steal actor Ric Moranis’ famous line, “Honey, I shrunk the kids” to describe the effort behind barns and corncribs that fit on my desk.

My late grandfather on my mother’s side, Lloyd Heitt, would more likely have understood what makes a person cut and glue perhaps 350 to 400 pieces of “lumber” together to make a model of farm buildings the size of a coffeemaker.