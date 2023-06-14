I am tempted to steal actor Ric Moranis’ famous line, “Honey, I shrunk the kids” to describe the effort behind barns and corncribs that fit on my desk.
My late grandfather on my mother’s side, Lloyd Heitt, would more likely have understood what makes a person cut and glue perhaps 350 to 400 pieces of “lumber” together to make a model of farm buildings the size of a coffeemaker.
His modest woodworking shop in the basement turned out cows, horses, tractors, and barns for hours of make believe for his grandchildren. This from an illiterate man who was never able to read a bedtime story to us.
Now, I am that old man tinkering at the workbench giving form to memories of a boyhood not even my own son was able to experience as the scale of farm operations and the big machines needed to make it work became the norm.
Our 36x90 gambrel roof barn went into the ground as my wife and children watched, tears welling up. Luckily, I was still at the newspaper that day and didn’t have to see the D6 Cat pull the decrepit landmark apart.
For readers who never grew up with a barn, it is hard to understand the weight of memories stored in them.
Hay mows were forts made of bales at first, then summer jobs and finally crucial winter feed as you went from boyhood to farm operator. They were the center of the universe that is a farm, at least a general farm back in the previous century. It was where boys learned to work among men.
These model farm buildings are made out of scrap wood and recycled material. The various dimensions needed to simulate, 2x6s, 2x10s are cut on the table saw.
What I hoped to create were tabletop structures that would serve as cutaway models my children and grandchildren can see how wooden farm buildings were constructed back in the day. The models expose the essential building components, rafters, plates, beams, supports.
To build these structures from a previous century, I used archived historic plans by accessing the digital virtual library for USDA and Canada farm plans maintained by North Dakota State University. From feed bins to farmhouses, there is a plan for it in this storehouse of yesterday’s designs.
You could have brought home the materials for a corn crib that were made from galvanized steel in the back of your pickup truck. Everything else was lumber. It was no wonder Maquoketa had several bustling lumber yards. Now everything is steel — roofs, siding, fasteners — and wood is seen as an obsolete building material for most ag applications.
Dormant math skills reduced rafter dimensions from feet to inches, corn crib sidewalls used “lumber” one step up from splinters and I made more sawdust than “boards” it seemed.
After the first barn and corn crib were finished with some glaring issues, I made jigs for walls and rafters to control variations.
It takes about a week of steady work to build a tabletop barn; the effort is the same for a double crib, overhead grain bin corn cribs.
Back in the day, communities had men who were recognized barn and crib builders. They understood wood joinery on a massive scale, the tricks of setting rafters and working from heights. Among those associated with local barn and corn crib construction are names like Straub and Hintgen.
Before the revolution in corn harvest methods and the transition from ear corn storage to shelled corn and steel bins these “corn palaces” were the farmstead’s pride. The wooden corn storage buildings were also a good gauge of a farm’s productivity and perhaps even more important, the ability of the farmer who owned it.
The wood structures were an accurate reflection of the state of a farm’s economic vitality.
I may be channeling Grandpa Heitt when I am working on these models. They certainly aren’t museum quality by any means but they will be something to aid family and others of the farm and their memories associated with that landmark of a structure.
