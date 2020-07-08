Editor’s Note: this is the third and final in a series of a hunting journal kept by Benjamin Schneider of Bellevue.
Day 7: Wigeons and Moon Stones
The inevitable feeling that this adventure is coming to a close hit me hard when I woke up the next day. I was determined to make the most of my last day on the island though, and I approached Brett about looking for rocks on a beach. The weather was still poor however and he decided it would be better to wait until the afternoon to venture out to what they called Sandy Beach. Now I was left with the task of trying to preoccupy myself until then. Adam came to the rescue several minutes later as I was thumbing through books on a shelf to read. He wanted me to come look at a large flock of ducks that were sitting very close to shore. I did and they looked like a species I’ve never seen before. Josh also appeared in the dining room where we were watching the ducks. He asked what we were looking at, and Adam pointed out the ducks to him. Josh grabbed a pair of binoculars and looked them over. Those look like Eurasian Wigeons he stated after a brief moment, a species he claimed hardly ventured here to the island. I longingly looked on at them, another species I’d never get the chance to hunt. Josh broke the silence, “Want to go shoot some?” It only took me a minute to get dressed and grab my gun.
I low-crawled up to the bank’s edge as I lined up my shot. The flock was grouped together tightly though and I waited a good minute before I had an open shot on a pair of drakes. I fired three shots, but the first shot did all the damage. I was expecting them to be tough like the sea ducks, but these were freshwater species and did not have the Kevlar feathers I’d grown accustom to. Josh and I quickly ran down to the water’s edge and we came back with a beautiful drake. Not wanting to quit now, Josh took me out in the ATV and we scoured around the island’s interior ponds for other species to hunt, but we did not come across anything. We spent most of the time watching Rob fish for salmon at a nearby lake, something he wished he’d known about a few days earlier as he was searching for his own distractions.
The afternoon finally came and so did the sun as we took a small group out to Sandy Beach to hunt for the most elusive prey on the island; Moon Stones! Now I had asked a few days earlier if there were any type of special rocks on the island that would make a neat addition to my ever-growing collection. The unanimous reply from the natives was, Moon Stones. They were opaque in appearance and had a dull clearness to them. What made them interesting was that if you rubbed two of them together, they would spark. So, after a 20-minute drive we parked along the beach and began foraging for these iconic stones. Yet, after an hour of searching, I was beginning to think I was sent on a fool’s errand, and just when I was about to give up, I came across my first stone just peeking out of the dark sand. A few minutes later I had my second and I excitedly made my way back to the others who were already waiting in the ATV.
This concludes the exciting adventure for my Alaska trophy Reindeer. I wish I could say we got stranded on the island for several more days and the adventures continued, but Josh successfully guided our bush plane in even with the low clouds the following day and we departed the island as per the schedule. It was a thrilling time though with memories I’ll take with me to my grave. I was glad to take everyone along for the ride and now it’s time for me to plan the next great adventure!
