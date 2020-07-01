Editor’s Note: this is the second in a series of a hunting journal kept by Benjamin Schneider of Bellevue.
Day 4: Pay dirt
With Rob's reindeer freshly caped and an extra 100 pounds of meat and antler sitting in the back of our ATV, we ventured forth to find the next big bull.
However, further herds failed to yield anything promising. We found a big bull right below Mt. Vsevidof, tucked away in a valley, but he was missing both bevels and Josh wanted to pass him. We then made our way back towards Black Creek, my thoughts instantly raced towards the idea that maybe Josh was going to cave and let me shoot Thursday a day early, but our travel began to meander back southwest towards the village and my hopes sank away. I didn't press him about it though as we passed rolling grassy hill after hill not seeing a single reindeer.
Finally, our luck seemed to take a turn when we spotted flecks of white off in the distance, a large reindeer herd was feeding along a hillside up ahead. My thoughts were elsewhere though as my stomach had become upset over our candy and pop lunch so as the ATV came to a stop, I ran off to take care of business. The others glassed around at the reindeer as they waited for me to return. When I did, Rob excitedly ran up to me and stated they had found a few good bulls just over the next draw that had appeared from below while I was away. If I wouldn't have stopped the trip, we likely would have pushed these reindeer out of the area, but as luck would have it, the additional delay had allowed these reindeer to become exposed to us at only 150 yards. I hurried to grab my binoculars and camera so I could get my eyes on these bulls. I joined the others who were perched along the hillside and began glassing the reindeer eager to see what bulls had Rob excited.
After searching around for several minutes, I had found two bulls that were nice, but not trophies, but then a white coated bull appeared out of the draw and I ran my binoculars up and down his rack. Two bevels, a beautiful shovel, and tall tops with 3 plus points. It was a trophy, and I stole a glance over to Josh and Nick who just stared nonchalantly at it with their binoculars. I shrugged my shoulders and continued to do the same. After five minutes of this, I couldn't take it anymore and I rolled over to Josh and Nick. "Well, am I going to shoot this guy or what?" Josh smiled, not looking up from his binoculars. "So, you want to shoot this guy?" "Yes," I confidently state. "Hmmm...okay." He finally says.
Josh follows me back to the ATV and my worries about my over eagerness were eased when Josh said that this bull would score way better than Thursday. He hid it well, but Josh was just as excited as I was to have this size of a bull in front of us. I grabbed for my .308, but my troubles at the range with feeding rounds stopped me. Rob had stated earlier that I could use his rifle which was sighted in at 200 yards and the bull was nearly that distance last I saw him. Odds were high I might have to put two rounds in him and I did not trust my rifle to feed another round quickly. I put my rifle back and grabbed Rob's and the ammo he gave me earlier. We fed in four rounds, Josh grabbed the tripod and we made our way over to get setup for the shot. I had handed Nick my 4K camera earlier and he was already filming the bull as we returned to the hillside. 167 yards said Nick as I set the tripod and rifle up for the shot. I couldn't find the bull in my sights at first with all of the other reindeer spread out below, but after several minutes I finally had my sights locked in on him, the only problem was he was walking directly away from me, not a good shot to take. "Patience", said Josh to my right. "Wait for an open shot away from the other reindeer."
I did as I was told and waited, although I knew better as it was. Finally, the big bull turned broadside at 210 yards, but another bull matched his steps directly behind him. I'd have to wait further, keeping my sights trained on him. Then, it finally happened as the big white bull cleared two steps past the other bull. "How about now?" I asked Josh. "Yep, that looks good." Without missing a beat, I pulled the trigger and the rifle roared and spit forth fire as the bullet raced across the valley towards the bull. I watched through my scope as the big bull took the hit and turned to run. Was my shot not good, I asked myself? The bull took no more than several steps before stopping and arching its back, a good sign that I had made a fatal shot. Yet, after a few seconds it was clear the bull wasn’t going to go down. I racked another round into the chamber, and asked Josh if I should put another into him. He says that I should just to be certain, and I wait for him to quarter back towards me. I again waste no hesitation as I pull the trigger, sending another round his way. It connects and the giant bull falls to the ground, and I let out a victorious shout that echoes across the valley.
After thanking Rob and the guides for all of their help we make our way to where the giant bull’s final resting place was. It’s difficult to explain all of the different emotions coursing through my veins at this moment as we approached the massive antlers lying still against the ground. Joy for the preceding adventures, sorrow for the sudden conclusion to the pursuit, and accomplishment for fulfilling another bucket list item. I walked up to the sleeping trophy bull, placed a hand on its face as I silently thanked it for the bounty it was about to provide the village, and then I wrapped my hands around its giant antlers and just took in the moment.
Pictures of course came next, but I don't think they were necessary for myself as these memories of the reindeer hunt will forever be etched into my brain. The pictures are always necessary for others though so they too can experience what you as the hunter get to go through; the highs and lows, the missed opportunities and the successful ones. I truly enjoy sharing these moments in God’s Country with those that do not have the opportunity to experience nature as I do. It’s what got me into writing and filming hunts, and I hope I’m fortunate enough to continue to have such experiences well into my golden years.
We finished removing the cape and taking the meat off of my reindeer, loading it onto our now laden ATV. Both Rob and my reindeer antlers sitting in back made for a formidable sight to behold as we made the long journey back to the lodge at Nikolski. We were all smiles as we pulled into the village and headed up to where the lodge was perched above Lake Umnak. We arrived and parked the ATV to find Adam, our Cabelas’ manager and photographer, standing on the porch to welcome us. “Well, it looks like you boys had a good day!” he exclaimed. Rob and I both smiled and recounted our time at The Cabin and the moments that led up to the harvest. Adam was glad to hear we met with success and we later came to find out that we were the last ones to tag our reindeer among the group. There was a point of contention as to whether I was the last one to tag a reindeer or if it was another hunter who had been hunting nearby us when I took mine down, but I’d like to think that I was the last one to harvest; enjoying every extra moment I could before sealing the deal.
I didn’t realize how much I stank until I made my way back into the bedroom that I had only briefly occupied before being whisked away to The Cabin. There among, all of the clean linen and furniture, I could see my dirty face reflect back to me in a mirror and sense the stench coming off of my clothing. A shower and a fresh change of clothes was much needed. I enjoyed the sensation of hot cleansing water wiping away all of the dirt and sweat from my body and changed into a fresh pair of clothing before returning to the lobby where the other hunters were relaxing. Once there, we all recalled our reindeer hunts and congratulated each other on our harvests.
The dust had only just begun to settle though as I turned my attention to Brett, our outfitter. When can I go duck hunting, I asked him bluntly? I was eager to get back out and enjoy every bit of what this island had to offer. Brett looked back at me and responded that we can go out first light tomorrow morning to get after some ducks. My mind now at ease that my hunting opportunities here were not officially over, I settled into a comfy armchair and waited for dinner. Little did I know the physical trials that still awaited me on this Alaskan adventure...
Day 5: Sea Ducks and The Eider
I awoke the following morning in the foyer of the lodge having not being able to sleep in my room due to my roommates snoring. I still felt restful and I quickly changed into my hunting clothes so I'd be ready to go duck hunting as soon as the sun was up. Josh and Nick entered the lodge about an hour later, and I hurriedly asked Josh if he'd take me duck hunting today. He said sure and even Nick wanted to tag along. It was awesome having a pair of guides that were just as eager as I was to continue hunting even after all we went through to get the reindeer.
As we headed out the door, Adam appeared and asked if he could tag along as well so he could take some pictures. Of course, we agreed and we piled into the ATV to head for the bay. The weather was calm and surprisingly warmer than the other day. We had thought today was supposed to be bad weather but that weather was now expected to arrive tomorrow. The surf was also relatively calm as we approached the duck blind, a culvert that passed out from underneath a road where a few pallets and a camouflage net was erected around the outside. A chair and a couch frame sat at the edge for the hunter to sit at. I loaded my shotgun as we got settled in and waited for our first ducks to appear.
It was a good setup as a freshwater stream emptied nearby and the sea ducks would constantly come to get a drink as Josh explained. It didn't take long for our first ducks to arrive as a flock of harlequin flew in. I was overly excited as these would be all new species, I had never pursued nor would get the chance to in the Midwest. To put it out on the record, for a guy living right alongside the Mississippi River, I do not hunt waterfowl often if at all during a season and this was my first time hunting them in nearly three years. Therefore, you can see why I missed the first group of ducks, then the second, and the third. Luckily, for me Josh and Nick caught on to my problem early before I expended any more of my ammo. I was aiming to high they said and to bring the rail up higher across the Bead before making the next shot. Their tip worked as a hammered a drake harlequin at 45 yards the next time.
I was excited to have this beautiful duck brought in by Josh's dog. The plumage on this bird was truly incredible and the pictures didn't give it justice. As excited as I was about the harlequin, Josh and Nick were more interested in something else that had caught their attention. A pair of Eider drakes were slowly working their way towards us from a nearby reef. I didn’t care as I got ready to take a shot at a pair of harlequin hens that just swam in, but Josh stopped me. “Don’t shoot! Wait to see what these Eider drakes do.” “Why?” I asked, not understanding why I had to wait for a couple of other ducks nearly 250 yards away to work their way in. “Just wait,” he calmly stated back. I let out a reluctant sigh as I lowered my gun and waited behind the net.
Now at this time, I did not come to fully understand just how significant shooting a drake Eider was, nor just how challenging it was to become, but Josh and Nick were bound determined that I hold out engaging any other ducks until these two drakes slowly worked their way in to us. So, we waited, and waited and waited some more. We waited about two hours as the two Eiders slowly swam back and forth doing giant circles out in front of us, but with each circle they slowly came closer and closer to our blind. I was starting to get a little anxious as I had never put in this much time for a single duck before. The Eiders were about 80 yards out as Nick tapped me on the shoulder and instructed me to follow him. I did as instructed and we crouched out of the culvert and around the road where we staged ourselves along the ditch. His plan was that we go out to ambush one of the drake Eiders as they did their next circle close to the blind. I nodded my comprehension of the plan, and waited for his signal. After several minutes, he yelled for me to go and I leapt up charging towards the rocky coast only to see hen Eiders and none of the drakes. They began to fly and then I saw the two white drakes fly up as well and I took a long shot at one, missing completely. I shrugged my shoulders and moved to get back in the culvert, but Nick and Josh stopped me. Oh, no they said, we aren’t hunting puddle ducks anymore, we’re hunting Eiders!” I would come to lament those words.
The next attempt involved nearly 400 yards of low crawling through rocks and cow pies along the ditch as we shadow another pair of drake Eiders working their way along the coastline towards the surf. After nearly sweating through all of my layers of clothing, Nick instructs me to crawl over to a nearby log and try to take a shot at them at 60 yards, our closest shot available before they headed out into open waters. I make the move and I shoot at the closest one. I kid you not, the bird took every BB which seemed to bounce off its Kevlar feathers and flew away casually as if nothing had phased him. Nick looks on as the birds fly off as he explains that it took him nearly six shots to bring down his first drake Eider. After going through so much physical exertion on this last attempt to get an Eider, I was beginning to take it personally against these ducks and was eager to continue hunting, but it was nearly 2pm at this point so we decided to break for a quick lunch before continuing to hunt.
An hour later we were back out to hunt, but the weather took a bad turn and we now faced 45-mph winds and cold rain as we drove to a new spot where Josh and Nick had seen numerous Eiders before. Drenched from rain we low-crawled across sharp jagged rocks along the surf as we tried our first stalk on a lone Eider drake. Somehow the bird made us and swam out to the open ocean before we could reach him. Next, we worked along the backside of a rock wall as the surf washed over us, drenching us in 40-degree water with each crashing wave. However, the group of Eiders must have seen us as well as they broke from along the rocks to head out to open waters. We were beginning to grow frustrated with our efforts and Josh was beginning to think we may be failing due to our Sitka camo and the fact that we had an extra man, Adam with us and his camera. I didn’t think anything of it and I pressed him onward to keep searching. Luck was generally on my side and this would become the case again. We moved to another spot where a large flock of Eiders was gathered just outside of some rocky inlets. We worked our way to the last concealment point and waited there to see what would happen next.
We were about to move on, but as I was talking with Adam just to see how he was doing, I paused mid-sentence. No more than 80 yards away the large flock of Eiders had suddenly appeared right into a rocky cut, pushed in by the increasing surf. I breathed to Adam not to move and we both froze waiting for the last one to be swept back out behind a rock and out of sight. Then we made a break for the rock wall where Josh and Nick were as we excitedly told them about the Eiders we had just seen. Josh got eyes on them a moment later and stated that they were slowly working their way along our rock wall we were hiding behind. Waves broke against the rock wall and washed over us and howling wind and rain laced our faces as we moved along the wall, matching the flock with each step until we reached the end of the wall. Nick and I moved forward to take up positions as we waited to ambush the flock as they worked into the cut. “They’re coming,” whispered Nick not more than a minute later. “Get ready!” I slowly worked my shotgun up over the wall as the first hen Eider appeared and then another, and another soon the whole flock was swimming just in front at about 20 yards. They were so tightly packed though that I couldn’t find a suitable shot without wounding multiple ducks. Finally, I saw my opening as a wave pushed up a drake and a hen to the right edge away from the others. I took a single shot knocking both down and quickly pumped another round, but Nick held me back. The birds were both spent and I had successfully shot my first drake Eider!
Next, it was up to Josh’s dog to successfully retrieve them both, and this had me worried as the water was deep and rough, plus giant waves were forcibly crashing against jagged rocks around us. Josh felt comfortable letting Mutt go after them though and away she swam after the first bird which was nearly 60 yards out now as the strong current ripped them from away from shore. Mutt was stronger than the current though and Nick and I silently prayed she would grab the drake first. We both let a collective sigh of relieve as she wrapped the big white bird around her jaws and began the long swim back to the rocks. Josh and Nick were both there to help bring her up as they stood strong against waves breaking around them. Nick handed me the prized drake after Mutt released her grip on them. I could barely hear him over the howling wind as he told me to make sure to not lose this trophy bird.
Never before had I put so much effort into a single duck, and I felt just as a great of a sense of achievement as I did in harvesting the reindeer the day prior. Adam was just as excited to be a part of the experience and captured the whole story from start to finish with his photos. However, we were unable to get the hen as I urged Josh not to risk Mutt any further with the crashing waves so we walked back to the ATV, confidence in our strides and a large white duck in my hand.
Day 6: Where Storms are Made, Completing the Sets
After the thrill of bagging the drakes the other day, it was now time to go after the hens to complete the sets. However, the weather when we woke up was 65 mph winds and lashing rains. I was worried that Josh and Nick wouldn't want to go out in this weather, but to my surprise they were both waiting and eager to head out as soon as it got light out. Even Adam wanted to go back out with us after tagging along for the Eider hunt.
We loaded up into the ATV and sped off towards the coast. The calm waters we saw the other morning were now replaced with bone crushing waves and the water was nearly up to where the blind was. We arrived and set up shop in the blind, and by that I mean the others stayed dry under the pipe and I, meanwhile, crouched behind the netting exposed to the wind and drenching rain for several hours. The ducks kept me preoccupied from the sourness of the weather though, and within the first 10 minutes I had a harlequin hen bagged to complete my set for that species.
Next, I was after an Eider hen and they proved to be just as tough as their male counterparts. Three different sets of birds came in and each time we thought we had one knocked down, the bird would miraculously get up and fly away. Finally, another group swam in from the rough surf and three shots later the Kevlar-feathered hen lie still as Mutt swam out to grab her. The Eider set was complete now as well!
We took a break from the foul weather for a few hours after bagging the Eider hen and we returned to the lodge for lunch. The weather never did let up, but I wanted to get one more harlequin drake to gift to Adam upon our return to the states so we went out again later in the evening. It was nearly the same situation with the Eider hen though as I hit drake after drake only to find that they would brush off the shot and fly away. Sea ducks were just in general tough birds as I had come to find out. Their thicker lining of feathers to ward off the cold weather had created a natural protective barrier from shot. Finally, we got another opportunity and a quick head shot later we bagged another harlequin drake.
I told Josh that we were done harassing ducks after the hunt today so we loaded back into the ATV to eat dinner back at the lodge. Now it was time to go hunting after something else tomorrow and trust me, it's out of this world...
Day 7: Wigeons and Moon Stones
The inevitable feeling that this adventure is coming to a close hit me hard when I woke up the next day. I was determined to....
To be continued in next week's Bellevue Herald-Leader
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.