Marquette’s Isaac Brinker won the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism Essay Contest in March and advanced to the state level in April, and was notified last week, his work has made it to to the Central Regional ALA, which includes several Midwest states.
Brinker was awarded a certificate of achievement and a $100 cash prize for this work, which was one of only three essays in the Midwest Region to advance.
The local American Legion Auxiliary will be sponsoring the contest once again in 2024, with the theme being “What does Freedom Mean to Me?” The contest is open to both Bellevue and Marquette High School students.
Isaac is the son of Steve and Melissa Brinker of Bellevue. A copy of his winning essay is printed here.
What does Patriotism Mean to me?
Marquette Catholic High School
What does patriotism mean to you?
Patriotism is defined as love and devotion to one's country and a strong sense of national pride and freedom. Patriotism can manifest in various ways, such as participating in political and social activities, supporting the country's institutions and values, and serving in the military or other public service.
Because of the freedoms, one should be grateful to be born a United States citizen. These freedoms allow one to do what they want, believe freely, and speak their opinions without fearing consequences. Patriotism is being proud of the diversity seen in America, although more work can always be done to include every race. Whether a Republican or Democrat is the president, everyone should still be proud to be an American.
In a nation of current divide between political parties, Americans need to exercise their rights, such as voting. Patriotism means voting in every election, whether local or nationwide because voting is a critical freedom many countries worldwide do not possess. If one is too young to vote, one can still be informed about political issues and even work to get local candidates elected by volunteering for their campaigns.
Patriotism is expressed by honoring the people who have served our country, whether enlisted or retired, living or deceased. We can honor these individuals by donating our time, talents, or treasures to those who have served us. When one sees a person with a uniform walking through the airport, one could approach them and thank them for sacrificing their lives to serve our country. If one is walking through the cemetery and sees a dirty gravestone of a veteran, one could take the time to do the right thing and clean it off. When Veterans Day or Memorial Day rolls around, attend local ceremonies to honor our military's current and deceased members.
Patriotism means we should never stop believing in our country, no matter the current political situation, foreign affairs, or the economy's performance. We know the principles our Founding Fathers created when writing the Constitution: these principles should be followed, and we should always support them. If the country is not going in the direction we hoped for, we can always maintain faith in our leaders to get the country back to normal.
Patriotism is flying and respecting the flag of the United States. The flag symbolizes our history, honoring the millions of soldiers that have died so we can live a life of freedom. The flag symbolizes unity and being proud of what is best in our country.
Ultimately, patriotism means we should always show appreciation for our country and strive to make the country a better place for our children to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.