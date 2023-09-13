Brinker Essay Winner

Unit #273 of the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary last Friday presented Isaac Brinker of Marquette High School with his official certificate and cash prize for winning the Regional Midwest Americanism Essay Contest for 2023. From left are ALA members Vivian Pitlo, Joyce Clarin, (Isaac Brinker) and Liz Barry.

Marquette’s Isaac Brinker  won the Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism Essay Contest in March and advanced to the state level in April, and was notified last week, his work has made it to to the Central Regional ALA, which includes several Midwest states.

Brinker was awarded a certificate of achievement and a $100 cash prize for this work, which was one of only three essays in the Midwest Region to advance.