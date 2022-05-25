Two years ago, District 1 elected Steve Bradley to be our Iowa State Representative. Steve went to Des Moines and followed through on his campaign promises.
He is Pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment and a strong conservative. He has not waivered on any of his campaign promises and voted accordingly.
He has always been available to all constituents in District 1 regarding any questions or concerns addressed to him.
Steve also believes vaccines should not be mandatory for children, parents should decide which vaccines their children receive.
Recently he has been wrongly accused of receiving dark money from “Americans for Prosperity”. Steve had never received dark money during his 2020 campaign nor will he during the 2022 campaign. (https://ethics.iowa. gov)
The other candidate on the Primary ballot will be Lee Hein. He was the Iowa State Representative from former District 96. He is Pro-Choice, pro-2nd Amendment and conservative. Check out his voting record at (https://ethics.iowa.gov) and see if you agree.
I personally talked to Lee regarding the children’s mandatory vaccines and he believes they should remain mandatory regardless what the parents believe.
District 1 voters please be informed and vote on June 7th, 2022. I feel electing Steve Bradley was the right decision in 2020 and hope that everyone votes for Steve Bradley on June 7th again.
Steve Bradley is and remains Pro-Life, Pro-2nd Amendment and a strong Conservative that keeps his campaign promises and he will continue to work hard for District 1 as our Iowa State Representative!
Thank you,
Judi Henningsen
Preston, Iowa
