As we come upon the Republican Primary this June 7, 2022, voters will go to the polls to select a candidate to represent the Republican Party for House District 66.
Both candidiates, Steven Bradley and Lee Hein served in the Iowa House of Representatives. But with the new redistricting they are now running against each other to determine who will represent the Republican ticket in most of Jackson County and Jones Couyt in the newly mapped Distric House 66.
A key issue sperateing the two candidates will be the "Right to Life," a principle and belief of the Republican platform and a issue that both candidates say they support but actions speak louder than words and voting records dont lie.
There were three Republicans representatives that voted against an amendment, one of them being Steven Bradleys opponent in this primary.
Steve Bradley voted in favor of placing the proposed amendment on the ballot.
Knowing Steven Bradley personally I find him to be a man of character and good standing and worthy of your vote.
I hope you will join me in supporting Steve Bradley for House District 66, by getting out to vote on June 7, 2022.
Peggy Flenker
Maquoketa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.