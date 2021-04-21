Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Cover plants or bring indoors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&