Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development (NEIA RC&D) recently launched a podcast highlighting local businesses, historic landmarks and environmental education.
The podcast, known as ‘Bluffs, Brooks & Byways,’ provides local residents with the opportunity to listen and grow their awareness of their own communities, but also encourages other travelers to go and explore everything Northeast Iowa has to offer.
The podcast is open to new ideas and can be contacted anytime to set up an interview.
Promoting tourism, recreation and business development has become a crucial piece in ensuring the small communities continue to thrive. If you are interested in listening to Bluffs, Brooks & Byways, it can be found where you listen to podcasts (i.e. Apple Podcast, Spotify) or through the direct link https://anchor.fm/bluffsbrooksbyways.
NEIA RC&D is a small non-profit located in Postville, Iowa, that serves seven counties in Iowa, including Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties.
