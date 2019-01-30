Weather Alert

...LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS INTO THURSDAY... NEAR HISTORIC COLD AND LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES SINCE 1996 COMBINED WITH WIND ARE EXPECTED TO PUSH WIND CHILLS INTO THE RANGE OF 30 BELOW TO 60 BELOW ZERO. IN ADDITION TO THE DANGEROUS COLD, AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL IN OPEN AND RURAL AREAS TONIGHT. THIS COULD CREATE A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION IF YOUR VEHICLE BECOMES DISABLED. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...LIFE THREATENING WIND CHILLS OF 40 BELOW TO NEAR 60 BELOW ZERO THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. BLOWING SNOW IS ALSO EXPECTED TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&