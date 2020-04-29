The Bellevue Police Department wants to remind everyone to call your elderly parents, grandparents and relatives and remind them about scammers during this stressful time.
Scammers have been out in full force in our area and we have had residents taken advantage of financially.
Tell them they did not win the Publisher's Clearing House and the IRS does not need them to pay for their stimulus checks.
They should never buy computer support or computer protection over the phone or internet, and should never allow a salesperson access to their computer remotely.
We also ask that you share this with all your friends so the word can spread effectively.
Unfortunately challenging times can bring out the worst in society as well as the best.
Lynn Schwager
Bellevue Police Chief
