Kathy D. Dyer, the granddaughter of Bellevue native Henry Bolte (who was featured in the Bellevue Herald-Leader three weeks ago as having founded the Bolte Aircraft Company of Des Moines), sent in this little tidbit about her family’s connection to the famous aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, who completed the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927.
“A short time before Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight across the Atlantic, my grandfather was asked by Ryan Aircraft Company if he would be willing to wait for a while to receive the aircraft he had ordered. It seems a Mr. Lindbergh needed a plane in a timely manner and had asked about receiving his ordered plane sooner.
That means the aircraft Mr. Lindbergh got would have become the “Miss Lois” (see enclosed photo) and the plane my grandfather ended up with would have been the “Spirit of St. Louis.”
Just a brush with history. But when I visited the Smithsonian I knew that the airplane being displayed was the one that should have been named for my mother!
One more quick story. My grandfather had the first licensed low-wing aircraft in the state of Iowa. One day he was flying it and he landed it behind a barn. When he emerged from behind the barn there was a sheriff waiting to give him a ticket for flying upside down over the town. It seemed he had seen the plane flying and what with wings below the fuselage he assumed my grandfather had been upside down which was illegal. A quick trip behind the barn and everything was okay.”
