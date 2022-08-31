Loftin Collection (Spirit of St. Louis)

Ryan NYP "Spirit of St. Louis" equipped with 220 HP Wright Whirlwind engine. Charles A. Lindbergh flew this aircraft non-stop from New York to Paris in the period May 20-21 1927. Photographed in San Diego, California. This photo was used in a report, NACA TN, written by Donald Hall who designed the aircraft. NASA Identifier: L3094

 Courtesy Photo

Kathy D. Dyer, the granddaughter of Bellevue native Henry Bolte (who was featured in the Bellevue Herald-Leader three weeks ago as having founded the Bolte Aircraft Company of Des Moines), sent in this little tidbit about her family’s connection to the famous aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, who completed the first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1927.

“A short time before Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight across the Atlantic, my grandfather was asked by Ryan Aircraft Company if he would be willing to wait for a while to receive the aircraft he had ordered.  It seems a Mr. Lindbergh needed a plane in a timely manner and had asked about receiving his ordered plane sooner.   