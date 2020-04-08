Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 6:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.2 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, RISE TO 17.5 FEET WEDNESDAY. FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS A FEW HOMES SOUTH OF BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS OPERATIONS AT A GRAIN ELEVATOR IN SAVANNA. WATER AFFECTS THE LOWEST BUSINESSES IN SABULA. &&