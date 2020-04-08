It has been brought to my attention that some of our friends and neighbors here in town have questioned why Ensign Corporation continues to open its doors every day for our employees to come and do their normal work, in light of so many local and national stores and businesses closing their doors temporarily to stem the tide of the Covid-19 virus sweeping across the country.
It is an element of Ensign’s corporate policy and context statement to be responsible citizens, but to some it may seem that continuing business as usual in these troubled times contradicts that stance, and I feel our good neighbors are entitled to an explanation for our actions.
First, rest assured that we are intensely aware of the risks and hazards associated with the spread of Covid-19 as is everyone else, and we constantly monitor what is happening around us. We clean and sanitize and practice ‘social distancing.’ The health and safety of our employees is uppermost in our minds and plans, and they may freely self-isolate at home without company retribution any time they choose.
So why do they keep coming?
Because they want to help us do our part in the fight against our common and relentless enemy, Covid-19. You see, we are producing transformers at a rapid pace that power hospital IV pumps, AEDs and other critical medical equipment -- including the patient ventilators that President Trump recently spoke of, and which are so sorely needed in our nation and around the world right now.
Some of our transformers also serve the broadcast communications, transportation, provisions and supplies delivery, energy, lab testing and other industries on the nation’s Essential Critical Infrastructure list.
Our folks sit a little taller at their workstations -- now six feet apart -- knowing they are serving a vital function in minimizing human suffering and casualties, and bringing this deadly virus to its knees.
If we receive orders from federal or state authorities to close down, we will obey and close down. But for as long as we are told we are a crucial part of the fight, we will energetically stay the course until the victory is won.
Steve Ensign
Vice President
Ensign Corp., Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.