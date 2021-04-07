With the celebration and events in place for National Library Week in Bellevue, officials at the Library, which is funded through the city, along with volunteers, fundraisers and donations, encourage all local citizens to look back at the long history of the Bellevue institution.
According to archives at the Bellevue Herald-Leader, the idea of a public library for Bellevue was first broached at a meeting of the P.E.O. at their regular fall meeting in 1923. At that time the P.E.O. itself was only three years old. A committee was appointed to study the need for a library and the possibility of effecting ways and means of achieving one.
The committee consisted of Mrs. C.C. Bisdorf, Mrs. L.E. Kucheman (later Mrs. Robert Dyas), Mrs. M.W. Moulton and Miss Clara Ahlers.
A board of trustees was appointed to direct the affairs of the fledgling library. The first trustees were Mrs. Paul Kempter Sr., Dr. Dennison, Mrs. John Altfilisch, Dr. E.A. Hanske, Mrs. Fred Ragatz, Mrs. George Zenter, Miss Clara Ahlers, Walter Scharnborg, Clara Ahlers and Mrs. C.C. Bisdorf.
Memberships in the library association were set at $1 a year in order to gain some funds to get the project started. Progress in obtaining funds were slow as not too many persons joined the association.
A welcome assist, however, was given to the library by Mr. John Bovard, a former resident of Bellevue, who sent a large collection of books, two reading tables and three rockers for the reading room. Kempter Furniture gave a rug at cost, and Miss Margaret Campbell donated a bronze plaque of Teddy Roosevelt. Lumber for the shelving was furnished by Bittner Lumber Company. The shelves were made by Rodney Stuart and George Deppe.
The library first opened on July 26, 1924. Members of the library association volunteered to keep the library open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons and Saturday evening. Fundraising projects were needed to keep the library afloat in the early years, and the businessmen of the city were very cooperative in helping the library.
Several bequests were made to the library by Miss Lundin, Miss Ernst and Miss Nothdurft.
Realizing the need for additional help to meet the increasing circulation and to provide adequate library service for the community the library association in May, 1930, appealed to the city council to accept the library as a gift and to maintain it by tax support.
Three appeals over several years were needed before the city council agreed to accept the library.
On July 1, 1933, the library became the Bellevue Public Library and was moved to the ground floor of the Kranz building where it remained until the present city hall was completed at which time a special room, the present council room was designated as the space for the library.
Under the new system free circulation was granted to residents of the territory included in the Bellevue Independent School District. Children of both schools were also entitled to use the library facilities. With the additional help and security of the city, the library rapidly increased steadily in every department and has become an integral part of the city of Bellevue.
The growth of the library was so great that by 1959, it had outgrown the small room in which it was located, and it was moved to the large room at the west end of the city hall. With the new larger space available the library was able to expand its facilities and to provide better service to the community. It is now recognized as one of the better small libraries of the state, and it continues to grow and to keep pace with the needs of Bellevue and the community.
During the intervening years since 1959, the library has continued to grow with a great increase in the number of books. Circulation has vastly increased and the services enhanced.
Over the past few decades, technology has changed dramatically, but the library kept pace by adding public computers for access to the Internet and electronic card catalog. The library also has an expanded children’s section.
Genealogy and ancestry records for those with local ties are also available. Copies of the Bellevue Herald-Leader dating back to 1870 are also available in book form or microfilm.
