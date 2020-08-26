With the story about the sale of the Bellevue Pharmacy in last week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader it was brought to our attention a more detailed history of the longtime business.
Mary Puls of Bellevue, wife of the late W. John Puls (also known as ‘Peely’), brought to the newpaper a running history of the pharmacy, as he and Mary owned and operated it from 1946 to 1983.
The following is from that history.
1878 – John Rolling of St. Donatus got work as a clerk at Dr. Lewis’ Pioneer Drug Store located on the corner of Water (Front Street) and Court. Dr. Lewis built the house which became the Rolling home on Market Street.
1878 – Directory: Dierkes and Rolling were engaged in the drug business and have established a high reputation. Their store is located on the Corner of Front and State Streets. Complete stock of drugs, medicines, paints, oils, books, stationery, toilet and fancy articles.
1890 – November 20: Dierkes and Rolling will have their elegant new store room completed this week and filled from cellar to garret with the largest stock of goods in their line of any drug store in the county.
1893 – October 24: Dierkes and Rolling have in their show window an ancient mortar and pestle which have been in use for 235 years. Its manufactured state is 1658. They were the property of the late Dr. Wirth who brought them with him from Germany.
1894 – Rolling and Kranz opened their elegant new drug store this morning and are now ready to wait on the trade. The fittings are all in natural oak, of the latest design, and were manufactured to order by the Key City Furniture Company of Dubuque, of which August Lampe, a brother of Louis Lampe, is secretary and general manager.
1896 – The partnership of Dierkes and Rolling was dissolved and John and George Kranz began another drug store where the Bellevue Pharmacy is now located.
1901 – February 7: Dr. G.A. Isbell, the optician, is at the Rolling and Kranz drug store. Consultation free. He can correct any defects of the eye and properly fit you with glasses.
1905 – A telephone booth was placed in the drug store of Rolling and Kranz.
1906 – July 31: The drinking fountain which is to be erected on Rolling and Kranz corner arrived this morning and will be put in place at once.
1913 – June 17: The firm of Rolling and Kranz was dissolved last week when the Rolling heirs disposed of their interests in the business to George Kranz. The firm has been active for over 20 years.
1915 – September 23: Harry Snyder has started to learn the drug business at the Kranz Drug Store.
1916 – A handsome new soda fountain in the Krantz drug store will have its formal opening next Saturday afternoon and evening to which the public is cordially invited. James MacDonald, the expert misoligist, will be in charge and it will be his pleasure to serve all who come. Don’t miss the grand opening.
1920 – James MacDonald, popular clerk at the Kranz drug store for the past 10 years, has acquired interest in the A.J. Hartig drug store at First and Locust in Dubuque. He has been the efficient Secretery of the Board of Education for several years.
1926 – C.J. “Squirrel” Ehrhardt in business with Kranz.
1927 – James McDonald, formerly of the Kranz drug store, passed away.
1928 – Mr. and Mrs. James Wright moved in the apartment above Kranz drug store.
1929 – Clarence Ehrhardt got confused and back his Ford Roadster into the water fountain on the Kranz drug store corner. The fountain was demolished but the auto not badly damaged.
1929 – A new concrete sidewalk is being laid in the corner in front of the Kranz drug store.
1936 – June 26: A new electric sign was added to the front of the Kranz drug store.
1936 – Thelma Cheney opened a beauty shop on the second floor of the Kranz drug store in the offices once occupied by Dr. J.W. Altfillisch.
1940 – Paul Kempter will practice law above the Kranz drug store where T. Cheney once had her beauty shop.
1942 – W. John Puls came to work at the Kranz drug store. He was featured in the Bellevue Herald-Leader in July 1976 when he retired.
1942 – Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gibbs and small son have moved into the flat over the Kranz drug store.
1942 – May 28: John Puls, son of Mrs. Ella Puls, completed a course in pharmacy at the University of Iowa, took the state boards and is the new clerk at the Kranz drug store.
1943 – July 15: One of the biggest and oldest trees on the southwest corner of the Kranz Drug store was cut down Monday under the direction of Fred Cheney, superintendent of the Municipal Power Plant. Water supply to the tree has been cut off for many years and it was dying. It was condemned. It was toppled and fell on Second Street.
1944 – A fire at the Kranz Drug story Wednesday about 11:45 completely destroyed the awning and one of the huge plate glass windows was cracked and broken by the heat of the flames. The fire was caused by a lighted match or cigarette being thrown into the awning.
1946 – John Puls returned from service in World War II and worked at the pharmacy with C. Ehrhardt.
1946 – April 4: C. Ehrhardt and W.J. Puls bought the fixtures and stock of the Kranz Drug Company, one of the oldest firms in the community.
1949 – February 17: A deal was made this week in which Mrs. G. Kranz sold her building on the corner of State and Second Streets to John Weimerskirch. The building houses the Bellevue Pharmacy on the first floor and has two apartments upstairs.
1950 – Mr. and Mrs. John Puls have moved into the apartment above the pharmacy.
1950 – J. Puls purchased the pharmacy from Weimerskirk.
1956 – March 8: C.J. Ehrhardt has retired after 36 years as pharmacist in the drug store on the corner of State and Second Streets. He had been in partnership with the Puls at the Bellevue Pharmacy since 1946. Puls takes over the pharmacy.
1971 – John Puls purchases the Rexall Store from Bill Hodoval. He did not purchase the building, only the contents.
1983 – Bellevue Pharmacy is sold to Arlyn and Connie Pickens.
1995 – Bellevue Pharmacy is sold to Kevin and Patty McClimon
2020 – Bellevue Pharmacy is in the process of being sold to Hartig Drug of Dubuque. Kevin McClimon will remain working as pharmacists for Hartig Drug for about 5 years.
