Congratulations to Bellevue for receiving a Keep Iowa Beautiful Award of Excellence. This honor is well deserved and reflects the hard work and dedication so many people invest into this community.
Among the long list of attributes and accomplishments cited in the story, allow me to add one more.
Many people don't realize that Bellevue had a role in a Governor's Arts Award-winning project. This was the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative, developed by Northeast Iowa RC&D. That is how the "Fish Stacks" came to stand along the south riverbank.
As the Governor's award notification states, these 16 installations "create a body of art that epitomizes the culture and character of communities along Iowa's scenic byways." You can view the Byways Art Tour brochure and see what other communities took part by visiting BywaysofIowa.org/art.
Julianne Couch
Bellevue
