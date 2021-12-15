I want to give an update as of the week of December 8, 2021. We now have $1530.00 in the Nativity Fund for the new Nativity Set. Thanks for all of you who have donated. I was thinking if everyone who believes in having a new Nativity Set would donate $5 to $10, we may be able to raise enough monies. I didn’t plan to have enough raised for this year, but hoping by mid-year of 2022 I will be able to order the new set. Remember, send or take your donation to the Bellevue State Bank, Attn Nativity Fund. Thanks in advance and I will keep you all updated on the progress of this purchase for the Nativity Set. Remember, Jesus is the Reason for the Season.
Stay Healthy,
Gail Michels
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.