I want to give an update as of the week of December 8, 2021.  We now have $1530.00 in the Nativity Fund for the new Nativity Set.  Thanks for all of you who have donated.  I was thinking if everyone who believes in having a new Nativity Set would donate $5 to $10, we may be able to raise enough monies.  I didn’t plan to have enough raised for this year, but hoping by mid-year of 2022 I will be able to order the new set.  Remember, send or take your donation to the Bellevue State Bank, Attn Nativity Fund.  Thanks in advance and I will keep you all updated on the progress of this purchase for the Nativity Set.  Remember, Jesus is the Reason for the Season.

Stay Healthy,

Gail Michels

Bellevue