Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels recently, and is being re-printed here in its entirety.
Dear Mr. Mayor,
I came over to your wonderful town for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train from Des Moines, Iowa. We spoke briefly while awaiting the train. I also met your wonderful wife and had the pleasure of listening to your adoring grandkids.
Let me tell you this – my favorite place to visit repeatedly is Northeast Iowa. Towns here carry the spirit of patriotism that is a breath of fresh air. I had the best night’s rest at a guesthouse owned by Peggy Hayes and an amazing breakfast a Richman’s Cafe. Darcy was holding down a one-woman show; cooking, waitressing and cashiering. It was a feat few could do so well.
It has always been a dream of mine to stay in your town. I am glad I did. What I noticed was the absence of sirens, loud noises and the safety of walkers in the late evening and early morning. I took advantage of sitting by the river, despite the cold, to watch and listen to wildlife and tug traffic.
The soft murmur of the water cascading over the dam was peaceful and relaxing.
I invited several people over to view the train. My video was sent to them afterwards. Some are sorry they missed the opportunity and have inquired about your town. I’ve encouraged them to the find the time to make the trip.
I fell in love with your town when my girls were quite young and we drove through on our way to Dubuque and Galena, Ill.
I hope your residents understand what a little slice of heaven you have there. I felt so welcome and Peggy made me feel like a local with suggestions and hints on where to park, etc. to get around.
It was a blessing to me to be able to come and spend my day off with all of you. I just loved the Mississippi River areas. The beauty and the peace really refreshes the soul. I listed your town as a must-visit to a young lady I know who moved back home near Iowa City. I can’t wait to see if she makes her own adventures there.
Much blessings to you and your town.
Chris Jones
Des Moines
