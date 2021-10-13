In September, American Legion Post #273 hosted an ‘open forum’ informal gathering in order to provide an environment where veterans could share concerns, memories and experiences, as well as just enjoying the camaraderie unique to veterans.
Events of the past, present and in all likelihood, the future will continue to have an impact on veterans.
American Legion Post #273 of Bellevue now extends an open invitation to all veterans to join in discussions, friendly banter and sharing in an informal, supportive setting. You do not need to be a Legion member.
When: The third Thursday of every month from 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post #273, downstairs, 111 Market Street, Bellevue, Iowa.
Chuck Kueter
Post Commander
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.