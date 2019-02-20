DES MOINES – The Bellevue Herald-Leader received six awards at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s annual awards banquet Feb. 8 during the INA’s 2019 Convention and Trade Show.
Editor David Namanny won several awards, including second place in Best Front Page and Best Feature Page categories. Of the feature page, judges said, “Interesting look at the town’s encounter with a historical figure and event. Always fun to read an explanation of the context of historical photos.”
He received third places in Best Special Section-Editorial, Total Newspaper Design and Best Newspaper Marketing.
The judges commented on the editorial section, saying “An immense amount of work clearly went into this edition which serves the ‘historical record’ purpose of a local newspaper. Good use of multiple community contributors. Good comprehensive content planning.”
Kim Galloway received a second place for Best News Photo for a picture of the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army’s aerial parachute demonstration team.
“The jumper is framed beautifully in the open doorway. Nice job capturing an exhilarating moment,” the judges said of her photo.
“We’re always proud of our employees for how hard they work and because of how hard they strive to serve our communities,” said Publisher Trevis Mayfield. “Of course, it’s fun to win awards, but our greatest reward comes from our readers who appreciate what we do.”
The Herald-Leader competed against newspapers statewide in the large non-daily category.
Sycamore Media, which owns the newspapers in Bellevue, DeWitt and Maquoketa, won 17 awards at INA this year.
